Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

MAT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,999.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

