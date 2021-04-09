Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,803. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

