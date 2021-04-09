VouchForMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $853,379.13 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $853,379.13 and $553.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

