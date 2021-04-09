Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $4.17

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00007115 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $926.38 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

