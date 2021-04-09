Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $386,800.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 1,464,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

