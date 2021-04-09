Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,163,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $170.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.62.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.