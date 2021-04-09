W Green Pay (WGP) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $295,011.97 and $59,410.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

