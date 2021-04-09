W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $78.78 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

