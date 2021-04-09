W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $397.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

