Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $23.14 million and $55,815.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,828,692 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.