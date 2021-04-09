Waifu Token Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $612,307.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00773602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,665.88 or 1.00218929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00728588 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,587,518 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.