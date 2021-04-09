Waifu Token (WAIF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94,817.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $94,817.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00313291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00758422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.31 or 1.00631139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00739620 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,493,955 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

