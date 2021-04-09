Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Down 2.6%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 72,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 257,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

About Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Waldencast Acquisition Inc and changed its name to Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.