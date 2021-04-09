Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $106.62. 3,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.