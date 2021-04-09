Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $153.13 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $153.13 million and $28.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.84 or 0.03580273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.