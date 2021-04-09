Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.91 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $328.99 million and approximately $23.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.17 or 0.00332295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027999 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.31 or 0.03366988 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.