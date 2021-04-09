Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.82

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$143.82 and last traded at C$143.41, with a volume of 148232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.7775363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.69%.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

