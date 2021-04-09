Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.31.

WM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.11. 7,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

