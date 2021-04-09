Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $770.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 767 ($10.02), with a volume of 11797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £118.82 million and a P/E ratio of 56.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.84.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

