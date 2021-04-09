Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.47

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.01. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 3,025 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

