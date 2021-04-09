Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $522.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.36 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

NYSE WAT opened at $304.13 on Friday. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $305.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.91.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

