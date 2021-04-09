Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $271.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $273.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

