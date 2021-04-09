WAX One Day Volume Hits $6.10 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $365.84 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 114% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038131 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,718,165,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,144,497 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

