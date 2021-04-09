WAX Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. WAX has a market cap of $392.00 million and $5.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,718,486,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,551,501,634 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

