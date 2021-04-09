WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.52

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $109.78 million and $53.37 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

