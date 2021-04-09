WazirX (WRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.59 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006066 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $839.62 million and approximately $152.59 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 92.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.14 or 0.00767258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,412.80 or 1.00232247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.68 or 0.00728726 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

