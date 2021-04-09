WC Walker & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.2% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $198.75 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

