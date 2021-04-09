WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned approximately 23.98% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,295. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $138.93.

