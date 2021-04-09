WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 8.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,260,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.08. 5,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.90 and its 200-day moving average is $208.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $230.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

