WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

