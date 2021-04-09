WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $309.52, but opened at $286.00. WD-40 shares last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 1,940 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.53.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

