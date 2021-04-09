Wealthlocks Price Hits $62.45 on Major Exchanges (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $44,784.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for $62.45 or 0.00106754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.29 or 0.00291069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00773673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,856.36 or 1.00603065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00745023 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,401 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

