Weaver Consulting Group Buys 1,550 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 23,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $74.42.

