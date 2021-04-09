Weaver Consulting Group Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 890,694 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58.

