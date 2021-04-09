Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $410.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.