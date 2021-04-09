Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.00

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and traded as high as $113.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 2,705 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.