WebDollar (WEBD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,512.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 141.4% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $1,512.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1,157% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00078122 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,032,315,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,084,366,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

