Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BMW traded down €0.90 ($1.06) on Friday, reaching €88.17 ($103.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.54 and its 200 day moving average is €71.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

