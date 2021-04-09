Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Travelers Companies (TRV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV):

4/1/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $155.00.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers’ have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. The company remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

3/12/2021 – The Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,680. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

