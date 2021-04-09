Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2021 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-poised for top-line growth, given its robust AUM balance, diversified investment portfolio and business-restructuring initiatives (including the sale of the Auto & Home division, and the launch of banking and credit products through its federal savings bank). Further, given the solid balance sheet position, Ameriprise is expected to sustain efficient capital deployment activities. However persistent rise in expenses (owing to technology upgrades), significant outflows in the Asset Management (“AM”) segment and high dependence of the company's operations on the turbulent nature of the equity markets remain near-term woes for the company.”

3/31/2021 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $265.00.

3/26/2021 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $237.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $240.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $274,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

