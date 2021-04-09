Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

United Internet (ETR: UTDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2021 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/26/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – United Internet was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – United Internet was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €33.81 ($39.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

