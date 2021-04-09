Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,201,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.