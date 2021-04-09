WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 2.4% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.83. Approximately 550,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 978,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.56.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -261.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.