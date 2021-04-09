Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of New Providence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

In other news, Director Hiroshi Mikitani purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

