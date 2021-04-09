Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ECON stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

