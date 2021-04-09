Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,445. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $11.93 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $605.83 million, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.