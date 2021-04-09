Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

