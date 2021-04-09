Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,989 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Vaxart worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $667.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

