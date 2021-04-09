Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $52.22.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

