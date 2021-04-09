Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 499.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.